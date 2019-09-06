|
Lena B. Conklin "Tweet"
November 5, 1926 - August 29, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Lena B. Conklin, aka "Tweet" passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late DeWitt and Lucy Morse Bernard, she was born November 5, 1926 in Warwick, NY.
Lena was born on a Dairy farm in Warwick, NY. In later years she was an assembler for Avon Products Inc. in Suffern, NY. Lena's greatest love in life was her family, she was married to her husband, Howard for 65 years before he passed in 2010. She loved cooking, watching her children play softball, and watching her son Howard Jr. paint. She was a huge Yankee fan and loved Jimmy Sturr music and attending country music concerts.
Survivors include her sons: Bruce Conklin of Poughkeepsie, NY, Howard E. Conklin Jr. of Arden, NY; her four grandchildren: Brett Conklin, Skye Conklin, Brett Boyd and Dean Boyd; her nephews, Gary and Edward and her niece, Peg. She is predeceased by her husband, Howard Conklin Sr.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019