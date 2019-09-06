Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena B. "Tweet" Conklin


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena B. "Tweet" Conklin Obituary
Lena B. Conklin "Tweet"
November 5, 1926 - August 29, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Lena B. Conklin, aka "Tweet" passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late DeWitt and Lucy Morse Bernard, she was born November 5, 1926 in Warwick, NY.
Lena was born on a Dairy farm in Warwick, NY. In later years she was an assembler for Avon Products Inc. in Suffern, NY. Lena's greatest love in life was her family, she was married to her husband, Howard for 65 years before he passed in 2010. She loved cooking, watching her children play softball, and watching her son Howard Jr. paint. She was a huge Yankee fan and loved Jimmy Sturr music and attending country music concerts.
Survivors include her sons: Bruce Conklin of Poughkeepsie, NY, Howard E. Conklin Jr. of Arden, NY; her four grandchildren: Brett Conklin, Skye Conklin, Brett Boyd and Dean Boyd; her nephews, Gary and Edward and her niece, Peg. She is predeceased by her husband, Howard Conklin Sr.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.