1/
Lenore M. Oldrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenore M. Oldrey
April 30, 1958 - September 25, 2020
Huguenot, NY
Lenore M. Oldrey of Huguenot, a homemaker and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on September 25, 2020 in Montefiore Hospital in Bronx, NY. She was 62.
The daughter of the late Raymond and Lenore Alberts Rasmussen, she was born on April 30, 1958 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Oldrey at home; her daughters: Shannon Oldrey of Otisville, NY and Brandy Oldrey of Hyde Park, NY; her grandchildren: Tamara Davis and Christopher Scandrett; and her brothers: Philip Rasmussen and Raymond Rasmussen Jr. She was predeceased by her grandson, Brandon Scandrett.
As you prepare to attend services please be advised that FACIAL COVERINGS and SOCIAL DISTANCING must be maintained at all times at the Funeral Home. NYSDOH guidelines currently limit the occupancy during services, which may cause delayed entry into the facility. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday October 1 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved