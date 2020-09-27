Lenore M. Oldrey
April 30, 1958 - September 25, 2020
Huguenot, NY
Lenore M. Oldrey of Huguenot, a homemaker and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on September 25, 2020 in Montefiore Hospital in Bronx, NY. She was 62.
The daughter of the late Raymond and Lenore Alberts Rasmussen, she was born on April 30, 1958 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Oldrey at home; her daughters: Shannon Oldrey of Otisville, NY and Brandy Oldrey of Hyde Park, NY; her grandchildren: Tamara Davis and Christopher Scandrett; and her brothers: Philip Rasmussen and Raymond Rasmussen Jr. She was predeceased by her grandson, Brandon Scandrett.
As you prepare to attend services please be advised that FACIAL COVERINGS and SOCIAL DISTANCING must be maintained at all times at the Funeral Home. NYSDOH guidelines currently limit the occupancy during services, which may cause delayed entry into the facility. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday October 1 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com