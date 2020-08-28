Lenore P. Nizzico

February 21, 1963 - August 25, 2020

Glen Spey, NY

Lenore P. Nizzico, a longtime resident of Glen Spey, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

The daughter of the late Raymond Baum and Theresa Bobbie, she was born on February 21, 1963 in Pequannock, NJ. She graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1981. She previously worked at Grand Union in Milford, PA and was currently the Scan Coordinator for Peck's Market in Eldred, NY. She was proud to serve on the Board of Directors for Peck's Market. She was also a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Yulan, NY.

She was married for almost 17 years to her surviving husband, Keith Nizzico. Other survivors include their two daughters: Sarah Coykendall (26) and her husband, Sean Sweeney and Zoe Nizzico (16). Lenore is also survived by her siblings: Sue Hemeleski and her husband, Tom, Ray Baum and his spouse, Lisa, Terri Thompson and her husband, Dave, Michael Baum, and several other family members.

Lenore was a lover of books, especially Stephen King novels, the ocean and yearly trips to Long Beach Island, NJ, her cat Jack, and cardinal birds. She truly loved her husband and was deeply dedicated to her children and participated in every moment of their lives. Lenore was known for her strength and generosity. She was friends with everyone that met her and she will be forever missed.

The family invites you to call from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 30 at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, August 31 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Yulan, NY 12792. Burial will follow Mass in the parish cemetery in Eldred, NY 12732.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lenore's memory to: Can't Hurt Steel Community Foundation, P.O. Box 333, Eldred, NY 12732.

Arrangements by the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home 845-557-8010.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store