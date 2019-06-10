Home

Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Lenwood Spearman Obituary
Lenwood Spearman
April 24, 1940 - June 2, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Lenwood Spearman of Newburgh, NY passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Lenwood was born on April 24, 1940 in Ingold, NC, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Spearman Peterson.
He attended Clarion High School in Garland, NC and was self-employed as a painter for many years. Lenwood was an active member of the community who loved to talk to everyone. He was married to Annie M. Martin-Spearman.
Lenwood is survived by his sons, Duane Spearman, Jamie, Jason and Tyrell Fincher all of Newburgh, NY; one daughter, Michelle Sutton Richard of Newburgh, NY; sisters, Janice Peterson, Elaine Hayes (James) and Hilda Melvin all of Newburgh, NY; brothers, Charles, Dwight and Wayne Peterson of Newburgh, NY and Allie Ray of Brooklyn, NY; one uncle, Earl Peterson of Poughkeepsie, NY; one aunt, Alice Peterson of New Windsor, NY; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law and a special niece, Hillary (Black Girl) Walker.
In addition to his parents, Lenwood is predeceased by his wife, Annie Martin-Spearman; brothers, Neil and Carl Peterson; sisters, Carolyn Wingo and Helen Peterson.
Mr. Spearman will repose 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Living In Jesus Ministry, 119 South Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019
