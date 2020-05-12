Leola (Lee) M. Skinner
February 21, 1930 - May 11, 2020
Jeffersonville, NY
Lee Skinner of Jeffersonville, NY passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Sunset Lake Nursing Home in Liberty, NY. She was born February 21, 1930 in Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania to Carl and Florence Conklin Schmitz. She was the widow of Robert W. Skinner. Mr. Skinner predeceased her on December 10,1987.
Lee was retired from the Jeff-Youngsville Central School District. She was also employed by several local businesses: Eddies Famous Foods Market, Food King, Michaelangelos, and the former Appian Way.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Jeffersonville, past president of the United Methodist's Women's Group, a Den Mother and Boy Scout Committee Member of Local Chapter # 106, an Executive Member of the Support Related Union and a volunteer for the Jeffersonville Fire Department Dinners.
She enjoyed the Sunday drives with her family. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, and reading.
Lee is survived by three daughters: Joy (James) Sennett, Arleene (Daniel) McArdle and Rhonda (Robert) Roach, and her son, Robert (Lani Nead) Skinner; a brother, Lorence (Dottie) Schmitz; and her grandchildren: Pamela, Michael and Daniel ,Jr. McArdle, Robert (Tami), William (Candice) and Colleen Roach, Andrew (Katie) and Kevin Skinner, Linda Butler, Christina, James (Angela) and Shawn (Crystal) Sennett , Amanda (Anthony) Demondo; and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband she was predeceased by her sister, Hilda Bogursky and her brothers, Martin, Carl, Casper and Steven Schmitz.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the United Methodist Church of Jeffersonville, C/O Linda Immoor, 4330 Rt. 52, Youngsville, NY 12791 or to the Sunset Lake Nursing Home, ATTN: Family Counsel, 256 Sunset Lake Road, Liberty, NY 12754.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral home, Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280.
