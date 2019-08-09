|
|
Leon A. Smith
March 6, 1942 - August 8, 2019
Accord, NY
Leon A. Smith of Accord, NY died Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was 77 years old. Leon was born on March 6, 1942 in Jefferson, OH, the son of the late Arthur and Aileen (Labar) Smith.
For many years Leon worked for V.A.W. of America. He retired in 1993 as Vice President of Operations. Leon was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending the winters in North Myrtle Beach, SC with his wife Beth. Leon was deeply involved in his community and was a former board member of the Ellenville Community Hospital, a Town of Rochester Councilman; he was on the Board of Directors for the Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency and was a member of the Ellenville Elks Lodge 1971 in Napanoch for over 40 years. For the last 32 years Leon and Beth took pleasure in owning horses and enjoyed following their trotters around the state.
In addition to his loving wife of 39 years, Beth, Leon is survived by his children: Debra Smith (Mark) of Napanoch, Diane Steers (Paul) of Stone Ridge, Kelly Der Cola (David) of Hurley, Mark Smith (Yonnie) of Stone Ridge, David Smith (Lauri) of Accord and Marcia Hodes (David) of Stone Ridge; his grandchildren: Sara Gross, Nicole Steers, Daniel Steers, Lauren Steers, Brett Steers, Mackenzie Der Cola, Maggie Der Cola, Taevin Smith, Kendall Smith, Jessica Miller and John Hodes, and his great-granddaughter, Josephine Belle Keech.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 11th at H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. A service of celebration will begin at 3:30 that afternoon.
Contributions may be made in Leon's memory to the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019