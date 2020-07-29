Leon Mehl
October 17, 1933 - July 28, 2020
Walden, NY
Leon Mehl, the son of the late Fred and Gladys Mehl, passed away peacefully in his home on July 28, 2020. Leon was born on October 17, 1933 died at the age of 86.
Leon was a lifelong resident of Walden, NY who proudly served his country in the United State Army and was a member of the American Legion. He was the founder and owner of Mehlon Trucking in Wallkill, NY.
Leon is survived by his sons, Leon Mehl Jr. (Sue) of Walden, NY, Arnold Mehl (Eva) of New Windsor, NY and daughter, Carol Mehl-Duke (Dennis) of Wallkill, NY. He also leaves behind his sister, Eileen Menendez of Walden, NY; grandchildren: Leon III, Joe, Brianna and Zachary; niece, Melissa Mendendez and great-grandchild, Aryanna Baker. Leon also leaves behind his loving, dedicated German Shepard Lea. In addition to his parents, Leon was predeceased by his brother, George; brother-in-law, Edward; and granddaughter, Heidi Mehl.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 31st at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Graveside Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 1st in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required.
The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Orange-Sullivan County and his doctors who provided his care. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stoney Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com