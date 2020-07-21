Leon Ponder, Jr.

November 8, 1980 - July 11, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Leon Ponder Jr., of Newburgh, NY, was called home on July 11, 2020. He was born November 8, 1980 in Newburgh, NY. He was the son of Anita Hall and the late Leonard Ponder Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories with sisters, brothers, his only child, Damoni Leonjae Pryor, as well as his many nieces and nephews.

He was very well loved everywhere he went. He had a smile that will brighten up a dark room, a spirit that was always positive, and a love that never stopped giving.

Mr. Ponder will repose 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Living In Jesus Ministries, 119 Rev. James Best Place, Newburgh, NY. Pastor Lamont Garner will officiate. Funeral services are 1 p.m. at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. Call us anytime 569-1233.



