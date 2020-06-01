Leona Allen
July 17, 1949 - May 23, 2020
Monticello, NY
Leona Onieta Allen of Monticello, passed away on May 23 ,2020. She was born on July 17, 1949 to the late James Poindexter and Sallie Allen in Fairhope, Alabama. Leona was one of eight children born to this union. Leona was named after her aunt Leona Tompkins who asked Sallie to name her after her, saying she was going to be someone special. She attended Bethlehem Temple Church in Fairhope, Alabama under the leadership of Elder Houston, where she was baptized, attended Sunday School and all church services because Momma Sallie made her children attend church every time the church doors were open.
Leona attended school at Annie T. Gene elementary in Fairhope, Alabama. At a very young age Leona along with her brother, Cecil Allen and their Grandmother Annie Johnson joined the rest of the family by moving to Monticello, NY. Leona was home schooled and most of her schooling came from church, other family members and her brother Cecil who shared what he had learned in school with her. They had always had a close relationship.
Leona was very shy and would not talk to anyone unless they were talking about church. Leona loved church and singing, she believed in church and believed in the word of God. She would always say Jesus is coming soon, and she made sure you knew Jesus was coming soon, this was how she greeted you every day. Leona loved to hear Bishop Mervin Armstead preach - she would ask is Mervin preaching today. She kept a cassette tape with her to record the messages and would repeat what the message was about that day. She also loved going to the soup kitchen and meeting so many people.
Leona loved music and would always sing, she enjoyed listening to her brothers, The Allen Brothers Band. Her favorite songs were People Get Ready, Yes Jesus Loves me and When I see Jesus AMEN.
Leona leaves to cherish her memories, her brothers, Oswald Buddy Allen and Cecil Allen; and her sister, Virginia Allen Smith, all of Monticello; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Sallie Jetson Allen; father, James P. Allen; brothers: James Allen, Harrison Allen and Wyan Rochelle Allen; and sister, Annie Allen Bolden.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family. Burial will be made at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.