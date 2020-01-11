|
|
Leona Ann Benton (Robinson)
August 1, 1942 - January 6, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Leona Ann Benton (Robinson) a lifelong resident of Livingston Manor passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at the Roscoe Regional Rehabilitation and Residential Health Care Facility. The daughter of Herman Hiram Benton and Ruth Naomi Edwards Benton, she was born on August 1st, 1942 at home on Fox Mountain Road, in Livingston Manor.
Leona was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a selfless woman who always put the needs of others before her own. She went out of her way to care for anyone in need, human or animal. Leona was a force for good in this world, who defied her times in the face of racial and socioeconomic inequalities. Her strength of character and loving devotion was the essence of her being. Her kindness, compassion, generosity, sincerity, and non-judgmental personality touched and influenced the lives of everyone she encountered both personally and professionally. As the family matriarch, she was the bond that held our family together. She was an adoring and loving mother to her own children, but she also cared for her many nieces, nephews, and friends as if they were her own children. Always loving and encouraging, she will forever be in our hearts.
As a financial aid officer at Sullivan County Community College for many years, she assisted countless students in obtaining the funds necessary to pursue their educational goals. Her expertise in her field along with her never-ending encouragement and unwavered support was a beacon of light to each and every student she encountered. Throughout her life, she worked many jobs to support our family. From waitressing at the Roscoe Diner, to office manager at the local dentist office, Leona worked tenaciously always putting her best foot forward, always giving one-hundred and ten percent. She touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Her influence will be felt for generations to come.
Leona is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters; Dolores Brzytwa, Shirley Benton, Anya "Ann" Hubbell, and Dawn Decker, one brother; James Benton, and her beloved son, Tracy Lee Robinson. She is survived by her sister, Marie Watson and her husband, Tom; son, Richard Robinson and his wife, Karin; daughter, Lydia Ryan and her husband, Michael; grandchildren: Oliver, Axel, Emily and Abigail, and many nieces and nephews.
Interment services for the family will be held in the spring. Letters of condolence and/or remembrance may be sent to Colonial Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 520 Woodbourne NY 12788.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leona's name can be made to: the Sullivan County SPCA, the Alzheimer's foundation, or the Roscoe Regional Rehabilitation Center and Residential Health Care Facility.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020