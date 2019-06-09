|
|
Leona Helen Cote
June 20, 1938 - June 7, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Leona H. Cote passed away Friday, June 8, 2019 at her home in Highland Falls, NY. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late John and Freda Morgan Paultnavage, she was born June 20, 1938 in Cornwall, New York.
Leona was a bus monitor for West Point Tours in Vails Gate, NY. She also worked as a maid at the Hotel Thayer in West Point, and as a kitchen aid at Lady Cliff College.
Leona enjoyed playing bingo, and she will be missed by her neighbors, who referred to her as "the Mayor of Schneider Avenue".
She is survived by her son, Andrew Cote and his wife, Jaime of Highland Falls, NY; a sister, Betty Pfeffer of Greensboro, NC, and also by her three grandchildren: Aric, Nicholas, and Jacob, along with several nieces and nephews. Leona was predeceased by her husband, Arthur W. Cote, and also by her sister, Patricia Treptow.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 14th followed by interment at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Town of Highlands, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 9 to June 11, 2019