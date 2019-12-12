Home

POWERED BY

Services
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
the Hudson Valley Resort
400 Granite Rd.
Kerhonkson, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Barringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Mae Barringer


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Mae Barringer Obituary
Leona Mae Barringer
September 3, 1936 - December 10, 2019
Napanoch, NY
Leona Mae Barringer of Napanoch, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 83 years old. Leona was born on September 3, 1936 in Napanoch, NY; she was the daughter of the late Harlan and Edith (Rose) Decker.
Leona had retired from Imperial Schrade and had worked as an Avon representative for over 30 years. Most recently she worked as a cashier at Walmart in Napanoch. A few favorite pastimes for Leona were hunting, shopping, riding motorcycles and collecting. She was a lover of all animals and enjoyed spending time with her family. Leona was also a member of the Ellenville Elks Lodge.
Leona was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Barringer; her children: Herbert Barringer Jr., Harlan Barringer and Cindy Lou Barringer and her brother, George Decker.
Surviving are her daughters: Melody Thompson of Earlville, NY, Kiddy Barringer-Homberg of Alachua, FL and Bambi Barringer of Abilene, TX; her sister, Johanna Rose and nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Leona donated her body to science. Her family will be holding memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at the Hudson Valley Resort, 400 Granite Rd., Kerhonkson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leona's name to a local animal shelter.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -