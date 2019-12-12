|
|
Leona Mae Barringer
September 3, 1936 - December 10, 2019
Napanoch, NY
Leona Mae Barringer of Napanoch, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 83 years old. Leona was born on September 3, 1936 in Napanoch, NY; she was the daughter of the late Harlan and Edith (Rose) Decker.
Leona had retired from Imperial Schrade and had worked as an Avon representative for over 30 years. Most recently she worked as a cashier at Walmart in Napanoch. A few favorite pastimes for Leona were hunting, shopping, riding motorcycles and collecting. She was a lover of all animals and enjoyed spending time with her family. Leona was also a member of the Ellenville Elks Lodge.
Leona was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Barringer; her children: Herbert Barringer Jr., Harlan Barringer and Cindy Lou Barringer and her brother, George Decker.
Surviving are her daughters: Melody Thompson of Earlville, NY, Kiddy Barringer-Homberg of Alachua, FL and Bambi Barringer of Abilene, TX; her sister, Johanna Rose and nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Leona donated her body to science. Her family will be holding memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at the Hudson Valley Resort, 400 Granite Rd., Kerhonkson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leona's name to a local animal shelter.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019