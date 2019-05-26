|
Leona Schmidt
March 24, 1941 - May 25, 2019
Woodbury, NY
Leona Schmidt, 78 of Woodbury, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Cold Springs Hills, Woodbury, NY.
Leona was born March 24, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late George and Josephine Bagley. She was the widow of Henry F. Schmidt; he predeceased her in 2005.
She retired from the Orange County Health Services as a Secretary.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen; to leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2019