Leona Stacey
July 20, 1926 - October 15, 2020
Middletown, NY
Leona Stacey, 94, of Middletown, NY passed away Thursday, October 15th, at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Leona was born in Pine Bush, New York on July 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Allie (Deyo) and Augustus B. VanAlst.
She was employed as a machine operator at Calvert Coat Company Middletown, NY.
Leona loved to travel with her companion Tom and as well as with the Mulberry Senior group.
Leona is survived by her daughter, Toni McGibbon of Middletown, NY, step-daughters, Colleen Eggleton of Otisville, NY and Darlene Wonders of Illinois; step-son, Richard Stacey of Wappinger Falls. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Leona is predeceased by first husband, Pete Kelly, and two sons, Peter Kelly Jr. and James Kelly; second husband, Edward Stacey, companion, Tom Murray, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown, NY from 10am-11am, followed by a burial at the Brick Church Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com