Leonard "Pounder" Balch, Jr.
December 26, 1932 - January 31, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Leonard "Pounder" Balch, Jr. age 87, of Matamoras, PA passed away January 31, 2020 in Port Jervis, NY. Len was born on December 26, 1932 in Port Jervis, NY the son of Leonard L. Balch, Sr. and Hazel McElroy Balch.
He proudly served our country during the Korean War with the U.S. Air Force. Len retired as an administrator and math teacher from the Monticello Central School District. He also taught math as an adjunct math professor at Orange County Community College. He was a member of the Devore-Quinn Post #486, American Legion, Matamoras, PA, a member of the Lost Camp Hunting Club, Westfall, PA, an active member of the Port Jervis Lodge of Elks, #645 B.P.O.E., a past member of the Stone Dock Hunting Club in Pond Eddy, NY, and a former member of the Matamoras Fire Dept.
Leonard married Joan DeAngelo Balch who pre-deceased him. He is survived by his two sons, Aaron Balch and his wife, Kathy of Wind Gap, PA, and Timothy Balch and his wife, Jill of Tafton, PA; his beloved grandchildren: Aaron John, Bryan, Taylor, Amber and Aliah Balch; his great-grandchildren: Brenna, Madeline and Beckett; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including his special nephew, Bruce DeAngelo and his wife, Leila. Len was pre-deceased by his brothers, Jack and Dennis Balch.
Memorial services will be held 11 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Port Jervis Lodge of Elks will conduct services followed by military honors at the funeral home. Spring interment will be private at Pine Grove Cemetery, Matamoras, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Matamoras Fire Dept., PO Box 252, Matamoras, PA 18336.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020