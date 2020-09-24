1/1
Leonard G. "Lenny" Pitt
1932 - 2020
May 29, 1932 - September 23, 2020
Walden, NY
Leonard G. "Lenny" Pitt, age 88 of Walden, NY, passed away on September 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Ira and Mary Elizabeth Call Pitt, he was born on May 29, 1932 in Maybrook, NY. Lenny was married to the late Lois Murphy Pitt.
Lenny proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a correctional officer for the Wallkill Correctional Facility. He was a member of the First Reformed Church of Walden, Wallkill Rod & Gun Club, Walden VFW and the Walden American Legion. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his daughter: Lenette Walsh of Walden; sister: Doris Ford of Virginia; grandchildren: Lenn (Liz) Pitt, Justin Pitt, Nichole (Matt) Rubino and Keri (Bobby) Walsh; great-grandchildren: Madison, Nicholas, Harper, Reid, Michael, Kiley, Mason and Kooper; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Lenny was predeceased by his son, Lenn L. Pitt; great-grandson, Aiden Colletti; as well as several brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 27th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lenny's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
