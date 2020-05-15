Leonard J. Marino
July 7, 1926 - May 14, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Leonard James Marino of Middletown, NY, formerly of Bloomingburg, NY, a retired butcher from West Point, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 93.
The son of the late Leo Marino and Mary Marino, he was born July 7, 1926 in Akron, OH.
After retirement from West Point, Lenny used his charming smile to greet people as they came in the local Walmart. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, receiving an award for his service. In his down time, Lenny enjoyed making model airplanes and model cathedrals. He also had a massive collection of Matchbox Cars he spent decades building. He was an avid Turner Classic movie fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Lenny, a U.S. Army veteran, was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Bloomingburg.
He is survived by his four children: Mary and Red Cornish, Julie Marino and Debby Delia, Leonard and Linda Marino, Lisa Marino and Susan Andries; son-in-law: Douglas Peterson and his sister, Martha McGill. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Liberata Ramundo; his daughter: Josephine Peterson; grandsons: Michael and Matthew Marino; as well as, brothers: Leo, Joseph and Charlie; and four sisters: Julia, Catherine "Kitty", Ann and Mary.
The family wishes to thank his longtime friend and aid, Crystal Roman. Her kindness and caring for Lenny were invaluable to him and his family. She went above and beyond always and we can never thank her enough.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Mass may be held at a later date. Burial will be held at the Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 16, 2020.