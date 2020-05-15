Leonard J. Marino
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard J. Marino
July 7, 1926 - May 14, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Leonard James Marino of Middletown, NY, formerly of Bloomingburg, NY, a retired butcher from West Point, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 93.
The son of the late Leo Marino and Mary Marino, he was born July 7, 1926 in Akron, OH.
After retirement from West Point, Lenny used his charming smile to greet people as they came in the local Walmart. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, receiving an award for his service. In his down time, Lenny enjoyed making model airplanes and model cathedrals. He also had a massive collection of Matchbox Cars he spent decades building. He was an avid Turner Classic movie fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Lenny, a U.S. Army veteran, was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Bloomingburg.
He is survived by his four children: Mary and Red Cornish, Julie Marino and Debby Delia, Leonard and Linda Marino, Lisa Marino and Susan Andries; son-in-law: Douglas Peterson and his sister, Martha McGill. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Liberata Ramundo; his daughter: Josephine Peterson; grandsons: Michael and Matthew Marino; as well as, brothers: Leo, Joseph and Charlie; and four sisters: Julia, Catherine "Kitty", Ann and Mary.
The family wishes to thank his longtime friend and aid, Crystal Roman. Her kindness and caring for Lenny were invaluable to him and his family. She went above and beyond always and we can never thank her enough.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Mass may be held at a later date. Burial will be held at the Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved