|
|
Leonard M. Brown
September 22, 1945 - January 24, 2020
Mount Hope, NY
Leonard M. Brown of Mount Hope NY passed away at the age of 74, at home surrounded by his loving family, on January 24, 2020 after a long fight with Parkinson's Disease.
Leonard was born on September 22, 1945 in Goshen NY, to William and Lorraine (Korth) Brown. From a young age, Leonard was a hardworking man and learned plumbing from his father which he did during his high school tenure at Goshen Central High School from which he graduated in 1964. He then joined the Air Force where he spent the next six years serving his country. Upon his return to Goshen NY, he worked for Healey's as a service manager and then eventually found his way into contracting from which he eventually retired.
Leonard was quick witted and enjoyed staying busy. His lifelong hobbies included beautiful woodworking and genealogy.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Linda J. (Cawien) Brown. He is survived by his brother, Martin L. Brown of Goshen NY; children: Lauri Brown (Luke) of NC, Lenore Vanhine (Edward) of Summitville NY, Michael and Christina Brown of Mt. Hope NY, and Katie Brown of Mt. Hope. Leonard's surviving grandchildren include Kody Forman of Summitville NY, Ashely Forman of NC, Steven Brown of Mt. Hope, Samantha Pauly (Greg) of Westbrookville NY, Matthew Brown of Mt. Hope, Jacklin Chappuis of NC and Kayla Chappuis of NC; nephew, Martin Brown of PA and many cousins. Leonard was pre-deceased by his parents, aunts and uncles.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice Foundation of Orange and Sullivan County, along with the aides who helped not only Leonard but his family during this difficult time.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. All donations made in lieu of flowers can be made in Leonard's name to the s Foundation or s for Parkinson's Research.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020