Leonard McDonald
April 24, 1931 - June 18, 2020
New Windsor, NY
It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Leonard McDonald of New Windsor, NY on June 18, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was the son of the late Laurent and Marie (Rousseau) McDonald of Southbridge, MA, born April 24, 1931.
Len attended schools in Southbridge, MA and Holy Cross, and played football at Holy Cross. He was a 20-year veteran of the US Air Force serving in Korea and 3 tours in Vietnam. He also was a DJ on armed forces radio.
Len was a life member of the Vails Gate Fire Department (50 years of service) serving at times as President and Treasurer, where he loved driving the fire trucks. He was also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and a Fire District Commissioner. He was a member of the American Legion in Marlboro, the Masons in New Windsor, and part of the Honor Flight 19. Until recently he was an active member of Union Presbyterian Church, singing in the choir and serving as an elder.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Geraldine McDonald; children Shelly (Sean) McDonald McKenna of Houston, TX, Ann (Bruce) McDonald Mellor of Southbridge, MA, Paul (LuAnn) Decker, Karen (Stuart) Millman of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister Janet Huffor of Florida; grandchildren Erica, Jennifer and Christopher Decker of New Windsor, and David and Brian Porter of California.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Union Church, 44 Old Balmville Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 or Vails Gate Fire Department, 872 Blooming Grove Tpke, New Windsor, NY 12553.
Services will be held privately. A future Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
April 24, 1931 - June 18, 2020
New Windsor, NY
It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Leonard McDonald of New Windsor, NY on June 18, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was the son of the late Laurent and Marie (Rousseau) McDonald of Southbridge, MA, born April 24, 1931.
Len attended schools in Southbridge, MA and Holy Cross, and played football at Holy Cross. He was a 20-year veteran of the US Air Force serving in Korea and 3 tours in Vietnam. He also was a DJ on armed forces radio.
Len was a life member of the Vails Gate Fire Department (50 years of service) serving at times as President and Treasurer, where he loved driving the fire trucks. He was also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and a Fire District Commissioner. He was a member of the American Legion in Marlboro, the Masons in New Windsor, and part of the Honor Flight 19. Until recently he was an active member of Union Presbyterian Church, singing in the choir and serving as an elder.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Geraldine McDonald; children Shelly (Sean) McDonald McKenna of Houston, TX, Ann (Bruce) McDonald Mellor of Southbridge, MA, Paul (LuAnn) Decker, Karen (Stuart) Millman of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister Janet Huffor of Florida; grandchildren Erica, Jennifer and Christopher Decker of New Windsor, and David and Brian Porter of California.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Union Church, 44 Old Balmville Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 or Vails Gate Fire Department, 872 Blooming Grove Tpke, New Windsor, NY 12553.
Services will be held privately. A future Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.