Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Leonard "Len" Moskowitz

Leonard "Len" Moskowitz Obituary
Leonard "Len" Moskowitz
January 5, 1926 - January 18, 2020
Woodbourne, NY
Leonard "Len" Moskowitz of Woodbourne passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 94.
He was the son of the late Hyman Moskowitz and Sophie Godlin. Len was born on January 5, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY.
A loving husband, father and grandfather; he was the grandson of one of the founding members of the Woodbourne Synagogue. He was a very creative and witty person. Len always enjoyed telling a good joke and a funny story when friends and family were visiting. He was known to many for being the owner of the Stardust Dance Production bringing multiple dance groups to the local hotels. He also ran Umbrella Singles which organized events designed to bring unattached people together at social gatherings; many people met their soul mates at these events. Len enjoyed traveling with his wife Gladys all over the world, But he truly loved spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
He leaves behind his devoted wife and best friend of 69 years, Gladys Moskowitz; his daughters, Donna Moskowitz Fork and Melody Buckley and her husband, Noel; his granddaughters, Sonia and Michelle and a host of friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. TODAY, Monday, January 20, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788; Rabbi Zoey Zak will officiate. Interment will follow at Congregation B'Nai Israel, Glen Wild, NY.
Donations in Len's name can be made to the animal rescue society of your choice.
Arrangements were under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
