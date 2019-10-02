Home

Leonard Seed


1938 - 2019
Leonard Seed Obituary
Leonard Seed
7/30/1938 - 9/30/2019
Glendale, CA
Leonard Seed, a loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81 on Sept 30 in Glendale, CA. A long time resident of Ellenville and South Fallsburg, Leonard worked for nearly 50 years as a drummer in Catskill hotels including Kutshers and the Nevelle. His career as a jazz drummer was long and included playing with Benny Goodman. He was the original drummer for the off-Broadway production of Hair in 1967 at Joe Papp's Public Theater. He is survived by his children Steven Seed and Robin Rodus and their families. A service will be held for him on 10/3/19 at Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel
1283 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230, (718) 377-7300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
