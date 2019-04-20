|
|
Leonard "Sonny" T. Wood
September 8, 1928 - April 14, 2019
Port St. Lucie, FL - Formerly of Florida, NY
Leonard Thomas Wood of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Fort Pierce, FL. He was 90.
The son of the late Percy C. Wood and Mary Lempka Wood, he was born September 8, 1928 in Florida, NY. He was the youngest of seven children.
Leonard graduated from S.S. Seward Institute in 1946. As a corporal, he proudly served in the Army during the Korean War earning two Bronze Stars between 1951 and 1953. He worked in the Black Dirt fields as an onion farmer, was a painter, a chemical operator at Nepera Chemical and co-owner of Dennis' Country Grocer until his retirement. Following retirement, he worked at the Vandenberg Bulb Co. doing what he loved. He raised a loving family in a home that was always full of food, laughter, family and friends. He was a skilled craftsman who found much delight in gardening and woodworking. He built beautiful picnic tables, chairs, Christmas mangers, large birdhouses and dollhouses that continue to be used by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leonard is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Dianne; six children: Lorraine Heidorn and her husband, Dale of Clayton, NC, Leon Wood and his wife, Donna of Mt. Hope, NY, David Wood and his wife, Alta of Creedmoor, NC, Dorien Grippe and her fiancé, Frank Carr of Palm City, FL, Dennis Wood and his wife, Linda of Wurtsboro, NY, and Darren Wood and his wife, Joanne of Catskill, NY. He was the best Poppy to eight grandchildren: Kelly, Dennis, Leigh, Kelly, Daniel, Michael, Bryan and Lauren, and great-Poppy to four great-grandchildren: Allie, Richard II, Caroline and Penelope. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother:s Percy, George, Charles, Raymond, Richard and his sister, Jeanette.
Leonard will be forever loved and deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At his request, no services will be held.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019