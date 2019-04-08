|
|
Leonard Wells Schreiber
April 14, 1924 - April 7, 2019
Milton, NY
Leonard "Poppy" Schreiber of Milton, New York, joined his wife, Elva in Heaven early Sunday morning. He was 94 years old.
Leonard was born in Milton, New York to Albert G. Schreiber and Hazel Dumont Schreiber. He began working on the family farm with his father at an early age and subsequently established his own farm, Schreiber Orchards.
He married Elva Mary Ferdon on March 17, 1946. They were married 72 years. They are now together again.
Leonard was a dedicated, hard working man who always put his family's needs before his own. When he wasn't working, he was highly involved with his community, acting as one of the founding life members of the Marlboro Yacht Club, a life member of the Milton Engine Company #1, and a member of the Marlboro/Milton Lions Club. He was an avid helmsman and a highly accomplished pilot. Leonard was also recognized by "Meet Me In Marlboro" and the Marlborough Agricultural Alliance for his "years of devotion to farming and the stewardship of the land."
He is survived by his sons, David, Donald and his wife, Dawn (Diorio) and their children, Amanda Rae and her husband, Michael Schreiber, Victoria Lynne Schreiber, and Olivia Paige Schreiber. He was predeceased by his son, Peter Paul, daughter, Deborah Jean and his wife, Elva Mary who recently passed on January 21, 2019 at the age of 94.
Services will be entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro on Wednesday, April 10th from 5 to 7 p.m. with a celebration of life service following at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Hudson Valley Research Laboratory (HVRL) by web at www.farmhv.org/donate or by mail to HVRL Inc PO Box 727, Highland, NY 12528.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019