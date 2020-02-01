|
|
Leonci "Lucy" Emeric Flores
September 12, 1921 - January 31, 2020
Plattekill, NY
Leonci "Lucy" Emeric Flores, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was 98.
Lucy was the daughter of the late Luciano and Felipa (Rosario) Emeric. She was born on September 12, 1921 in Vieques, Puerto Rico.
Lucy, a native of Puerto Rico and former resident of Seffner FL, spent her final years living with her daughter in Plattekill. She was a retired seamstress, working in various garment factories in Newburgh, and along with her husband, Angelo was the proprietor of Villa Vieques in Plattekill and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Plattekill.
Survivors include her daughters, Carmen M. Brigham and her husband, Alex of Plattekill and Theresa Thompson of Miami, FL; a son, Angelo Flores Jr. and his wife, Emily of Tennessee, along with many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lucy was predeceased by her husband, Angelo Flores in 1994; a son, Edward "Eddie" Flores in 2006; a brother, Silverio Emeric and two sisters, Rose Rosario and Carmen Rosario.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, February 4 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Plattekill, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, please visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020