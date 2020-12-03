Leonora Picone Breckwoldt
August 28, 1929 - August 29, 2020
Acworth, GA
Wife. Mother. Grandmother. Daughter. Sister. Aunt. Daughter-in-Law. Teacher. Singer. Knitter. Avid reader. Word and grammar expert. Scrabble Master. Cookie-maker supreme. Best Mom.
Leonora Picone Breckwoldt, age 91, passed away on August 29, 2020. Lee was born in Brooklyn, New York to John George Picone Jr. and Antonette (Carlo) Picone. After growing up together in Brooklyn and attending the same elementary school, Lee married her neighbor and best friend, Robert George Breckwoldt (September 11, 1929 – October 22, 2019), whom she adored. They knew each other for 90 years, born two houses apart and two weeks apart, and were married for 63 years. Lee earned a Bachelor's Degree from Columbia University – Barnard College and was part of the Columbia University Choir. Lee also earned a Master's Degree in Education from New York University. She spent her career as a teacher in New York City and then worked in Goshen Central High School as a Computer Counselor. Lee also worked alongside Bob in their company, Flavor and Fragrance Systems, in Goshen, NY. Lee's cooking and baking was shared by so many, and her kitchen was often the site of laughter, fun, and great conversations among family and friends.
Lee is survived by her four children, Richard (Michelle), Russell (Margie), Andrea (Eddie), and Reid (Pam), and seven grandchildren, Alex, Madison, Evan, Paige, Ava, Lily, and Kylie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society is appreciated. Donations are accepted online at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
