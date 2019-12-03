|
|
Leonore B. Dickens
December 1 , 2019
Trumbell, CT
Leonore B. Dickens, age 88 of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Sunday December 01, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Dickens was born in New York City, the daughter of the late Joe J. and Ellen Lemberger.
Leonore is survived by her beloved husband, Bernard; her devoted son; Mark and his wife; Sandra of Nashua, NH; adored grandchildren: Amanda Aronow and her husband, Jay of Ronkonkoma, NY, Jonathan Dickens and his wife, Christina of West Hartford, Randy Dimand and Jeremy Dimand both of Fairfield; great grandchildren: Brody and Spencer Aronow; her loving sister, Norma Lemberger of Armonk, NY; and son-in-law, Jay Dimand of Fairfield.
She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Karen Dimand . A Graveside Service will be held at Congregation Ohave Sholom Cemetery, Marsh Rd. in Glen Wild, NY, on Thursday, December 5th at 11:30 AM. Contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services via there website @www.jseniors.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019