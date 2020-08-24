LeRoy Hatfield
December 5, 1931 - August 21, 2020
Town of Hamptonburgh, NY
LeRoy Hatfield of the Town of Hamptonburgh, a retired science teacher with 34 years of service for the Goshen School District and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was 88.
The son of the late Louis and Dorothy Knight Hatfield, he was born December 5, 1931 in White Plains, New York.
Roy was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War Era and served in the Army Security Agency and the National Security Agency in Washington, D.C.
He served as a Town Justice for the Town of Hamptonburgh for many years and was a Past President of the NY States Magistrates Assn. He also ran the Outdoor Education Camp for Orange County at Thomas Bull Park.
Roy was predeceased by his wife, Joan Kuettner Hatfield whom he met at the University of New Hampshire from where they both graduated.
Survivors include his children: Scott Hatfield and his wife, Terri, Richard Hatfield and his wife, Rebecca, Linda Kowalczyk and her husband, Frank; his grandchildren: Christopher and his wife, Brittany, Kim, Josh, Katie, Henry, Bryan, Evan and Alex; his great-grandchildren: Braden, Dylan and Elizabeth; his brother: Lee Hatfield and his sister-in-law, Arlene Hatfield; and family members: Robert Rice and wife, Ardis, Deborah Leavy and Marcia Stemm.
In addition to his wife, Joan, he was predeceased by his daughter, Laurie; grandson, Matthew; and siblings: Adele, Madeleine, Edna, Melvin, Dorothy and Edouard.
Our dad was a strong man; a good man; a man of integrity and wisdom. He was the kind of man who would stop to help when someone was broken down on the side of the road, or quietly pay for new tires, groceries, or countless other things for those less fortunate than he. He was a husband, father, grandfather and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
Due to the current pandemic, private graveside services will be held in the Hamptonburgh Cemetery in the Town of Hamptonburgh at the convenience of the family.
Judge Hatfield's wish in lieu of flowers was for us to do a good deed unto another.
Arrangements by Lippincott Funeral Chapel, Inc. 294-5311 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com