Leslie B. Sheeley, Jr.
January 23, 1928 - June 8, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Leslie B. Sheeley Jr., a lifelong resident of Pine Bush, NY left this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was 91. Leslie was born January 23, 1928 to the late Leslie B. Sheeley Sr. and Hazel Polhamus Sheeley.
He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and upon returning home after his tour, married Naomi Weed Sheeley on October 20, 1951.
Survivors include his children, Denise (Rich) Guilfoyle, Pamela (John) Cossa, Janice Sheeley and Donald Sheeley. He was predeceased by his wife, Naomi Sheeley, his son, Roger B. Sheeley, his brother, Roger D. Sheeley and his grandson, Adam Leslie Durante. Leslie is further survived by his brother, Richard (Shirley) Sheeley, his grandchildren, Dallas Colgan and fiancée, Samantha Heilig, Tyler Colgan, Benjamin Cossa, Mark (Kate) Cossa, Kylene Cossa, Alison Durante and her fiancé, Andrew Lee, Matthew Guilfoyle, Daniel (Erin) Guilfoyle and Gabrielle (Kevin) Rowland. Leslie has four great-grandsons, Elijah, Anthony, Findlay and Wyatt; three great-granddaughters, Ava, Emma and Elliot. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Leslie was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was at his happiest in Pine Bush and gave many hours of his time to his community. His years of dedication to the Pine Bush Little League organization is well known. Leslie had been an 80+ year member of the Mountain View (Pine Bush) United Methodist Church and was a Board member for his Church as well as for the Town of Crawford Zoning Board.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush NY. Funeral services will be held at the Mountain View United Methodist Church, Route 52, Walker Valley NY on June 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Mountain View United Methodist Church, Walker Valley, NY or the Pine Bush Area Little League, Pine Bush, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019