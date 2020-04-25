|
Leslie "Les" Franklin Taylor
June 14, 1948 - April 18, 2020
New Windsor, New York
Leslie Franklin Taylor of New Windsor, NY lost his battle with cancer at Helen Hayes Rehab Center on April 18, 2020. He was 71.
The son of the late Edward Irving and Margaret Elizabeth DeVilbiss Taylor, he was born on June 14, 1948 in Newburgh, NY.
This was his third time fighting cancer. He courageously fought and won his battle with throat cancer, and then lung cancer. Then on March 1st he was told he had cancer again. He had a tumor in his brain and a mass on his adrenal gland. But he was ready to fight again. He made it thru brain surgery like a champ on March 13th. He left the hospital for rehab on the 18th ready to start his journey of recovery, unfortunately he contracted COVID-19. He did recover from the virus but was very weak and could not continue his fight on hand. He and his family were heartbroken that they could not be with each other in the last weeks of his battle.
Les was a longtime resident of New Windsor. He was a former maintenance worker at Fryetek in New Windsor. He was also a very talented woodworker making picnic tables and wishing wells as a side business. He had a great sense of humor famously known for his quick witted dry one liners. He was also known for his great head of hair. His pets were his babies, he loved taking care of his cat Tinybaby, his birds and too many raccoons to count.
His favorite thing to do was to see all his friends at the American Legion and the Ducktown Inn both in New Windsor, where he loved to dance and "count straws". There was a special place in his heart for all of HIS barmaids who loved him very much. Les will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Left to cherish his memories are his children: Linda Sue Vandermark and her husband, Jeremy of Pine Bush, NY, Lisa Lopez and her husband, Bobby of Bloomingburg, NY, Richard Gordon and Michael Gordon, both of New Windsor, and Patrick Tibby of Florida; his grandchildren: Victoria Mackey, Chrystal Farrell, Jared Vandermark, Marilyn Lopez, Jacob Vandermark, Michael Wazner, Jace Vandermark, Robbie Lopez, Ethan Lopez, Paul Tibby and Frank Tibby; his great-grandchildren: Eli Mackey, Jordan Ferrell and Xazier Ferrell. He is further survived by his siblings: Barbara MacGhee, Susan Fotiadis and her husband, George, Edward Taylor, Billy Taylor and his fiancée, Cherisse and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you goes to his best friend, Tim Bruno (his ride or die) for always being there for him. Thank you for your devotion to him during his last two months.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020