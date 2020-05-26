Leslie Krum, Jr.
August 29, 1938 - May 22, 2020
North Branch, NY
Leslie Krum Jr. of North Branch passed on May 22, 2020 at the age of 81. He was the second oldest son of Leslie Krum Sr. and Ethelyn Hackett and was born on August 29, 1938 in Neversink, NY.
He was the father of four children, grandfather to three, great-grandfather to five and the great-great grandfather to one.
Les was a graduate of Tri Valley Central School and SUNY Delhi where he earned an associates degree. His life long career was at the Delaware Valley Central School for 35 years as a transportation specialist from 1968-2003. He will be remembered for his smiling face and his ability to fix most any mechanical issue big or small.
Les is survived by two daughters, Sandy Stetler (Alan) from Brentwood, NY and Karen Skelly (Mike) from North Branch, NY; grandchildren, Jennifer Harvey (Edwin), Mike Skelly Jr. (Kate), and Kevin Skelly; great-grandchildren, Chris Williams (Victoria), Jayson Harvey, Aaliyah Harvey, Johvan Harvey, Asaiah Montalvo, Emma Skelly, and Mike Skelly III; great-great grandchild, Joel Williams; and brother, Richard Krum of Neversink, NY.
Les had many hobbies that included stock car racing with his brothers at the fairgrounds in Gramsville, NY. Later he spent many years racing with his son and eventually his grandsons who all sported his racing number 67. He loved trains and was an avid model train collector.
His greatest passion was the children in his life. He had hundreds of them during his 35 year career at DVCS where he knew each and every one of them. He would spend time with them looking at their work of the day or just listening to their stories and talking with them. Les spent his later years sharing love of model trains with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandson.
As much as Les would have appreciated a large celebration of his life, at this time during the COVID Pandemic, the family will hold private services at the Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home and the Heavenly Rest Cementary in North Branch, NY on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Les is predeceased by his daughter, Debra and son, Roger as well as two brothers, Deming and Bruce.
Memorial contributions in Les' name may be made to the North Branch Fire Department or a charity of choice.
August 29, 1938 - May 22, 2020
North Branch, NY
Leslie Krum Jr. of North Branch passed on May 22, 2020 at the age of 81. He was the second oldest son of Leslie Krum Sr. and Ethelyn Hackett and was born on August 29, 1938 in Neversink, NY.
He was the father of four children, grandfather to three, great-grandfather to five and the great-great grandfather to one.
Les was a graduate of Tri Valley Central School and SUNY Delhi where he earned an associates degree. His life long career was at the Delaware Valley Central School for 35 years as a transportation specialist from 1968-2003. He will be remembered for his smiling face and his ability to fix most any mechanical issue big or small.
Les is survived by two daughters, Sandy Stetler (Alan) from Brentwood, NY and Karen Skelly (Mike) from North Branch, NY; grandchildren, Jennifer Harvey (Edwin), Mike Skelly Jr. (Kate), and Kevin Skelly; great-grandchildren, Chris Williams (Victoria), Jayson Harvey, Aaliyah Harvey, Johvan Harvey, Asaiah Montalvo, Emma Skelly, and Mike Skelly III; great-great grandchild, Joel Williams; and brother, Richard Krum of Neversink, NY.
Les had many hobbies that included stock car racing with his brothers at the fairgrounds in Gramsville, NY. Later he spent many years racing with his son and eventually his grandsons who all sported his racing number 67. He loved trains and was an avid model train collector.
His greatest passion was the children in his life. He had hundreds of them during his 35 year career at DVCS where he knew each and every one of them. He would spend time with them looking at their work of the day or just listening to their stories and talking with them. Les spent his later years sharing love of model trains with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandson.
As much as Les would have appreciated a large celebration of his life, at this time during the COVID Pandemic, the family will hold private services at the Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home and the Heavenly Rest Cementary in North Branch, NY on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Les is predeceased by his daughter, Debra and son, Roger as well as two brothers, Deming and Bruce.
Memorial contributions in Les' name may be made to the North Branch Fire Department or a charity of choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.