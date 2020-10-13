Leslie Turner
December 22, 1933 - October 6, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Leslie Turner, age 86 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away October 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 22, 1933 in New Paltz, NY, the son of the late Virgil and Helen Smith Turner.
Leslie proudly served our country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army.
He owned and operated Turner Excavating in New Paltz, NY. Les married Kathryn M. Kalamucki Turner who pre-deceased him.
He is survived by his two grandsons, Sean Turner and his wife, Renae of Middletown, NY. and Jeremey Turner and his wife, Trina of New Paltz; his granddaughter, Crystal Miller of Kripplebush, NY; his sister, Eileen Lewis of Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at the New Paltz Rural Cemetery, New Paltz, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com