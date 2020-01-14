|
Lessie Octavia Gandy
January 10, 2020
Henrico, VA
Lessie Octavia Gandy, 80, of Henrico, VA died January 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor A. V. Gandy. Surviving are two sons, Elder George and Minister Daryl A. (Mary) Gandy; eleven daughters: Phyllis (Francis) Omoregie, Minister Priscilla (Kyle) Smith, Janice (John) Edwards, Darlene Gandy, Minister Arnice O. (Fendrick) Campbell, Shari L. (Reginald) Harris, Stacey L. (Christopher) Colson, Sabrina L. (Pastor Ron) Smith, Stephanie D. Gandy, Jacqueline E. (Don) Thomas and Janine C. (Anthony) McKinney; twenty-two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Glennys Ashley, Martha L. Malone (Bishop Allan) and Sherryl M. McNeal (Joseph); brother, Wayne McCoy; nieces, nephews, five sisters-in-law, Mattie L. Dawson, Carol Gandy, Dorothy McCoy, Janet Grimball and Anne McCoy; brother-in-law, Bishop Leon C. Walker; two godchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd in Richmond, VA. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18 at Greater Refuge Temple, 2210 Carter Street in Richmond with Bishop Samuel R. Peters officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Glen Allen, VA.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020