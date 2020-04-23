|
Lester C. Glass Jr.
April 21, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Lester C. Glass Jr., age 62, passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY. Lester, a resident of New Windsor NY, was born in Mount Vernon, NY. Lester had cerebral palsy and worked hard his entire life to overcome life's obstacles. He was a 1977 graduate of Cornwall High School and later returned there to work as a teacher's assistant in the wood shop where he learned to make beautiful wood cabinets and other items.
Lester worked at Independent Living in Newburgh as a Peer Counselor and assisted in making homes and businesses ADA accessible. Lester attended bible study with his best friend John. He had a great love for all animals, especially his fish, and enjoyed watching Animal Planet with his long-time caregiver and friend Chris. He loved puzzles and playing cards. Lester was a generous man to all that knew him. He showed compassion to others who were less fortunate. He had a great sense of humor, wonderful smile and a contagious laugh.
Lester is survived by his mother, Maryann Natoli, his father, Lester Glass Sr.; his sister, Susan Hansen, his brother, Michael Glass (Joy); his nieces: Melissa Hansen, Sherah Petrarca, Karine Hansen, Savannah Glass, his nephews: Kyle Fulton, Michael Glass, Gabriel Glass; great nieces: Cori, Daijah, Ella and Eden, great nephew, Nor; many cousins and friends. Lester was predeceased by his sister, Linda Fulton.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020