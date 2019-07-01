|
|
Lester Carl Morse
September 20, 1927 - July 1, 2019
Middletown, NY
Lester Carl Morse of Middletown, NY, a retired railroad worker for ConRail in Maybrook, and a lifetime resident of the area passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Middletown. He was 91.
The son of the late William Morse and Lucia Bloker Morse, he was born September 20, 1927 in Montgomery, New York.
He was a member of Goodwill Church in Montgomery and Maybrook Rod & Gun Club.
He was the widower of Doris E. Morse.
Survivors include his daughters: Eileen Barney, Penelope Mendoza & husband, Lawrence and Deborah Ayers & husband, Wayne; grandchildren: Kara Weeden and her husband, Billy, Chris Ayers and his wife, Emily; Jason Ayers & his wife, Lisa; Eddie Judkins, Chelsea Brown & her partner, Chris; great-grandchildren: Ashleigh, Dyleena, Xavier, Connor, Savannah, Cheyenne, Bobby & Carter. great-great-grandson, Quincy.
He was predeceased by his brother, William and sisters, Evelyn & Anna.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Millspaugh Funeral Home. Pastor Josh Stewart will officiate.
Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 1 to July 3, 2019