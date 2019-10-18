|
Lester (Laszlo) Szabo
November 5, 1932 - October 17, 2019
Parksville, NY
Lester (Laszlo) Szabo, a longtime resident of Parksville, NY, died Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was 86.
The son of the late Lajos and Rosalia Gombas Szabo, he was born November 5, 1932 in Budapest, Hungary and migrated to the United States after the Hungarian Revolution in 1956. Lester was a Class A volleyball player in Hungary and enjoyed playing and coaching in the United States. He retired as an Instructor for the NYS Department of Corrections and was a Communicant of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Liberty, a former member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Knight Riders Snowmobile Club.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jana Klofac Szabo; two daughters, Kim Szabo-Lutz and her husband Edmund Lutz of Parksville, NY and Katrina Rooney and her husband Michael Rooney of Dix Hills, NY; six grandchildren, Kaitlin, Amanda, Emily, Joshua, Matthew and Jessica.
Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. 845-292-0001 or www.Harris-FH.com
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 262 North Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754. Father Edward Bader will officiate.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019