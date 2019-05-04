|
Lester V. Wilson
January 4, 1929 - April 19, 2019
Warwick, NY
Lester V. Wilson of Warwick, NY, a retired Cable Worker for Highland Telephone Company, Monroe, NY, entered into rest on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was 90.
The son of the late Samuel Lester Wilson and Maggie Ryan Wilson, he was born on January 4, 1929 in Warwick, NY.
He was a U.S. Airforce Korean Veteran and a member and Past Commander of the Nicholas P. Lesando American Legion Post 214, Warwick, NY.
He is survived by his three daughters: Kathy Reagan, Sandy Malvick and husband, Michael and Betty Louise Wilson; son, David Wilson and wife, Michele Fornal; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Wilson; two brothers, Harold and Clifford and three sisters: Frances, Mildred and Margaret.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 6th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Legion services will be held 3 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7th at St. Stephen's Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019