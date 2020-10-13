1/1
Letitia Dorothy DeGraw
1930 - 2020
June 1, 1930 - October 9, 2020
Malabar, FL
Letitia Dorothy DeGraw, 90, of Malabar, Florida passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. She was born June 1, 1930 in Middletown, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph Salvati and Josephine Korn Salvati.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest James DeGraw; her siblings, Anthony "Bub" Salvati, Rose Viserta, Michael Salvati and Charles Salvati; son-in-law, John Conklin; niece, Sheryl Carney; nephew, Joseph Salvati; as well as several other family members.
Survivors include her children, Judy Conklin of Geneseo, NY, Tim DeGraw and his wife, Maureen of Murrells Inlet, SC, Sue Sienkiewicz and her husband, Mark of Malabar, FL, and Kristie Daykin (Ed Clark) of Melbourne, FL; grandchildren, Amy DeLisle (Jeremy), Megan Conklin, Holly DeGraw, Erin DeGraw-Woodruff (Tom), Greg Byers, Jamie Sienkiewicz (Justin Marks), Allison Sienkiewicz, Matthew Daykin, Abbey Daykin, Thomas Clark and Benjamin Clark; great-grandchildren, Annabelle DeLisle, Griffin DeLisle, Emma Conklin, Silas Conklin, Kaiden Clark and Blake Clark; and a large loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be privately held.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Letitia's name to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.burroughshfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
