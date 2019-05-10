|
|
Lettie B. KacZmar
November 7, 1924 - May 9, 2019
Middletown, NY
Lettie B. Kaczmar, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 94 years of age.
The daughter of the late Fred and Marion Colligan Lybolt, she was born on November 7, 1924 in the Town of Wallkill, NY.
Lettie was a hard working woman who enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her three children. She enjoyed gardening and bringing fresh vegetables to the table. She enjoyed her pets through the years and they were numerous.
Survivors include her daughters: Patricia Rothschild of Circleville and Shannon DeSilva and her husband, Harvey of Calabash, NC; her daughter-in-law, Helen Ryan of Bloomingburg; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild. Lettie was predeceased by her husbands, Vincent DePaul Ryan and John Kaczmar; sister, Emmaline Buck; brother, Harvey Lybolt, son, Vincent P. Ryan Sr. and special niece, Joyce Predmore.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 14th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY.
Memorial contributions in Lettie's name may be made to the Humane Society of Middletown, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 11, 2019