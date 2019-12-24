Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Newburgh, NY
Letty Baltsas Obituary
Letty Baltsas
Newburgh, NY
Letty Baltsas of Newburgh, 82, passed away peacefully at Montgomery Nursing Home on Sunday, December 22, 2019, after a heroic 14-year battle with Alzheimer's. She was the daughter of George and Eugenia Moschou and sister of Katia (Moschou) Mikelis. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Stavros, of 51 years.
She was born in Ioannina, Greece, and survived the Italian and German occupation of her village.
As a young girl, Letty excelled at her studies, learning English, French, and correspondence skills that seemed to prepare her for a bright future after the war. She was also well known for her talents in the performing arts, holding leading dramatic acting roles in local theatre as well as singing and her ethnic dancing. She was also skilled at needlepoint and designed many dresses and intricate Christmas ornaments.
In 1962, Letty met and married her love, Stavros, in Greece, and migrated to the US to start a new life…a family life. She was welcomed into the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church community in Newburgh and made many life-long friendships there. With Christ in her heart, she sang faithfully in the choir, held a position as President of The Ladies Society, and was well-known for her love for the church and especially for baking her wonderful Greek pastries.
Knowing that she would never really lose her heritage, she proudly welcomed the opportunity to become an American Citizen in 1996.
Letty is survived by her son George, his wife Michelle and her grandson Steven (whom she didn't enjoy long enough due to her illness) and her son John and his wife Pamela. She also leaves behind her nephews Steve and Demetri and their families as well as many friends in her church family.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7pm, with a Trisagion Service at 6pm on Friday, December 27 at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 28 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Newburgh with a burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church or the . To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
