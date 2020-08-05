Levi Skolnick

March 18, 1988 - August 2, 2020

New Paltz, NY

You may not have known Levi Skolnick, but to have known him is to have loved him.

Levi Skolnick, 32, resident of New Paltz, NY passed away August 2, 2020 at the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY after a long battle with brain cancer. Throughout his cancer journey beginning in 2017, he was resilient and always had a smile on his face and willingness to find the comedic irony in God's plan for him. A man that loved poetry, to laugh loudly, and love deeply.

He is predeceased by his father, (late) William Yakcov Skolnick and survived by his mother, Kahanna Skolnick; siblings: Cora Dejesus, Enrique Dejesus, his twin, Chai Skolnick and his little sister, Ahvegyil Skolnick; his nieces and nephews: Jennifer, Roman, Gabriel, London and Venna and many close friends.

His memory lives on in his dirty jokes, breakfasts with his mother and willingness to help a friend in need.



