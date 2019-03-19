|
Lia Ann Berardinelli
January 7, 2006 - March 16, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Lia Ann Berardinelli of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2019 at her home. She was 13 years old. The daughter of Richard M. Berardinelli and Amber J. (Savasta) Berardinelli; Lia was born January 7, 2006 in Suffern, NY.
Lia was a 7th grade Student at Cornwall Central Middle School in Cornwall, NY. Lia was an active dancer of Step by Step Dance Studio, in Cornwall-on-Hudson since she was 3 ½. She was also an active member of The Upper Room, Youth Center of Highland Mills/Cornwall area.
A family statement reads: "Lia was a beautiful, lively, talented, a kind and gentle soul. She always wanted the best for her family and friends. She was a beacon of light and would want all of us to push forward to always pursue our hopes and dreams. May her spirit live on through her friends and loved ones." She will be missed greatly.
In addition to her parents, Lia is survived by her siblings: Gina M, Scott M. and Lucca V. Berardinelli at home; her maternal grandmother: Ruth Smith; her paternal grandparents: Louis and Diane Berardinelli. She is also survived by her aunt's, Christine Berardinelli, Cynthia Savasta; her uncles, Charles, Jamie, Joseph Savasta and her cousins. Lia was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, George Savasta.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd at Grace Community Church, 2839 State Route 94, Washingtonville, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23rd at the Church. Interment will follow the Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 93 Union Avenue, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the following link; https://tinyurl.com/liaann.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019