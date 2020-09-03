1/1
Lila Levy Dino
1934 - 2020
January 24, 1934 - September 2, 2020
Bluffton, SC and formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Lila Levy Dino of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Port Jervis died peacefully at home on Wednesday September 2, 2020 in Bluffton, SC she was 86.
She was born January 24, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late Benjamin Friedman and the late Mary Seligson Friedman.
Early in life Lila was married to Hubert Levy, he died February 1, 1974 and later she a married Charles C. Dino, he died February 12, 1999.
Lila retired as an Attorney from the Law office of Levy, Steih & Blumberg of Milford, PA
She was a member of Temple Beth-El, Port Jervis, Hadassah and Sisterhood of Temple Beth-El, Port Jervis; NYS Bar Association, Orange County Bar Association, Women's Bar Association of Orange & Sullivan Counties; Port Jervis Bar Association, Pike County Bar Association, former member of the Port Jervis B.P.W. and the Sarah Wells Girl Scout Council.
In 1978 she was an Acting City of Port Jervis City Court Judge and served as City Court Judge from January 1979 to December 31, 1996. She then became a Judicial Hearing Officer for the State of New York and a Certified Court Mediator in the State of Florida.
Surviving are son, Philip Levy and his companion, Eileen Shauger of Shohola, PA; daughter, Margot Levy and her companion, Michelle Gauthier of Dedham, MA; granddaughter, Brittany Levy-Ziegler and her husband, Kenneth of Westbrookville, NY; two great-grandchildren: Luke Ziegler and Faye Ziegler; Companion, Louis Berman of Bluffton, SC. She was predeceased by two brothers: Melvin Friedman and Rabbi Morris Friedman and her sister in law, Adelaide Friedman
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00am at the Beth El Cemetery, 197 North Orange Street, Port Jervis, NY with Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Temple Beth El, 88 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to the charity of the donors choice
For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com. Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 3 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beth El Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
