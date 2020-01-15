Home

Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Lilia Centeno Toledo Obituary
Lilia Centeno Toledo
March 17, 1937 - January 8, 2020
Woodbourne, NY
Lilia Centeno Toledo of Woodbourne passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at home. She was 82.
She was the daughter of the late Magdaleno A. Centeno and Pilar Mancilla, born on March 17, 1937 in Mambusao, Capiz, Philippines.
Lilia owned and operated her own Hair Salon in the Philippines, and she raised her children there. In the 1970s she and her husband Frank migrated to Montgomery, NY. She was truly happiest to be with her family, she helped raise her grandchildren to ensure their health and happiness. She was a loving and caring, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children: Joseph (Terry), Edwin (Tammy), Apollo, Maria Teressa and Lilia Toledo; grandchildren: Tiffany Hill, Brittany and Theresa Toledo, Aaron Hill, Christina, CPL Brandon, Peter and Ava Toledo; siblings: Nini Cathaluna, Yolanda Fujiyama, Jutay Patawaran, Pilar Esmeralda and Magdaleno Centeno, Jr.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
