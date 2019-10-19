Home

Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Most Precious Blood
Walnut St.
Walden, NY
View Map
Lilli C. Melville


1937 - 2019
Lilli C. Melville Obituary
Lilli C. Melville
July 30, 1937 - October 18, 2019
Walden, NY
Lilli C. Melville was born July 30, 1937 in the small town of Aura, Germany. At age 14, she traveled to America to live with her mom's brother and wife, who quickly became her second parents. They treated her as their own daughter and soon she referred to them as Mom and Dad. She attended high school in Walden, which is not known as Walden Elementary School. Soon afterwards, she became an American citizen.
A few years later, during a family wedding, she was escorted own the aisle by a very handsome man, who was attracted to her. Since his mom and Lilli's mom worked at the same dress factory, a blind date was made. Lilli was not interested in a blind date, but when she saw who it was, she came out of her room. Her dad often said after that day, they were never apart. The were married February 15, 1958 and welcomed four children: Barbara, Edward, Dolores and Lisa, sharing a wonderful life together.
Education was very important to Lilli. She saw all her children graduate, going on to colleges, shaping their careers. She was very proud of her family. She happily saw all her children marry and excitedly welcomed eight grandchildren. She even got to enjoy three great grandchildren! She definitely played an important role in all their lives as a beloved Oma. She showed by example a strong work ethic and often said if you work hard, it will happen. Overall, a life well lived.
She is predeceased by her beloved Eddie of 60 years. Survivors include, Barbara (Bruce) Arwe, Edward (Kristin) Melville, Dolores (Shawn) O'Brien, Lisa (James) McIver, Kristine (Jay) Rivera, Veronica Arwe, Kathryn (Yovony) Rodriguez, Shawn O'Brien, Aubrey O'Brien, Eddie (Gina) Melville, Emily Melville and Adeline McIver. Three great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Yovany and Savannah.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 25th at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Walnut St., Walden, NY. Burial of ashes will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY
For further information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit. www.gridleyhoran.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
