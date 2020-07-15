Lilliam G. Harris

March 26, 1938 - July 8, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Lilliam G. Harris of Newburgh, NY entered the heavenly gates on July 8, 2020 at St. Luke Hospital. Affectionately known as Lil, she was born March 26, 1938 to the late Mr. James Fowler and Mrs. Nettie Mae Barber-Fowler of Oakfield, GA.

Lil was an active member of Mt. Carmel Church of Christ, DOC for over 60 years. She served faithfully on the Willing Workers Committee, Pastor's Aide Club, Sunday School, Nurse's Aide, and the Vice President of the Disciples of Christ Youth Fellowship (DCYF). She was also the chairwomen who obtained the church's first pews, as well as, the chairwomen for the Pastor's Anniversary and Homecoming Services. She was the first delegate to represent Mt. Camel for the Sunday school convention which was held in Brooklyn, NY.

Lilliam was a trailblazer and became actively involved with the Washington Street School and served as the President of the PTA. She continued her endeavors by becoming a member of the Democratic Committee. She became a voter and it was a proud moment for her because she did not know anyone from her hometown who was able to vote. She served as a poll inspector for over 35 years.

She had tremendous love for the City of Newburgh and was involved with the Black History Committee, supported the NAACP, a member of Orange County Democratic Committee for better of 20 years and attended City, County and State Democratic Committee meetings. Lil attended two election affairs for candidates for office for city, county, and state offices. Lil was honored by the Orange County Democratic Committee at its annual dinner. She also received a plaque from Mayor Audrey Carey for Support and Attendance at the City of Newburgh City Council meeting having not missed any during Mayor Carey's administration. Because of her commitment, she was able attend the Inauguration Ball for the 42nd President, William Jefferson Clinton in 1993.

The one milestone that was dear to her heart was her involvement with Project Life. It was one of her greatest endeavors to be a part of the founding Board Directors. She is best known for her abundance of inspiration in obtaining community services, especially the neighborhood park on Hasbrouck Street.

She was predeceased by her husband, the late James H. Harris; son, Dwight "Wane' Bell; two brothers, Peter Fowler and Talmadge Fowler of Albany, GA; one sister-in-law, Lucy Clayton of Lakeland, FL and two brothers-in-law, Everett Harris of Bronx, NY and William Lewis of Charlotte, NC and one grandson, Dwight Smith of Newburgh, NY.

She is survived by her loving, devoted and beloved son, Carlo I. Harris, Sr. (Barbara) of Newburgh, NY; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; one sister, Dr. Angel Lewis; two sisters-in-law, Pearl Harris of Charleston, SC and Joyce Kelly of Chula Vista, CA, one brother-in-law, Linwood Harris of Lakeland, FL; one god-daughter (Tiombe Tallie-Carter (Mark) of Nyack, NY; devoted and loving friends, Sadie Tallie and Roxie Royal of Newburgh, NY and special cousin, Betty Mitchell and a host of relatives and friends. Lastly, she had special love for her other son from another mother, the late George Jeffery Lesane.

Mrs. Harris will lie in repose from 10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, July 18 at Mt. Carmel COCDOC, 1524 Rte 300, Newburgh, NY. Her Funeral service will begin at Noon at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store