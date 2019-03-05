Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Lillian (Booz) Douthart

Lillian (Booz) Douthart Obituary
Lillian (Booz) Douthart
February 3, 1927 - March 2, 2019
Middletown, NY
Lillian (Booz) Douthart, 92, of Middletown, NY, formerly of Palmerton, PA, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, to join her loving husband, William H. Douthart, Jr., who predeceased her on January 23, 2013. Lillian was born in Germantown, PA on February 3, 1927, to the late William A. and Mildred (Funk) Booz.
Lillian worked occasionally, but her primary roles were that of mother, wife, and homemaker. She was the cohesion in keeping the family together. Lillian's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Park Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Unit 6, Middletown, NY, who gave their mother excellent care.
Survivors include: daughter, Linda L. Douthart of Middletown, NY; son, William H. and wife, Denise Douthart, of Lehighton, PA; grandchildren, William H. Douthart IV and Brittany Douthart, both of Lehighton; granddaughter, Emily Jane Douthart (Drew Miller) of Center Valley; great-grandchildren, Star Jane Reppert and Izzy Reppert, both of Lehighton, and, Lilly Jane Miller of Center Valley; sister, Clara Long and her family. She was predeceased by sisters, Adele and Mildred.
Future services will be announced at St. Johns Episcopal Church in Palmerton, Pennsylvania.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Dumped/Stray Animal Rescue, 76 Houston Street, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton, PA. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019
