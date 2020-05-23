Lillian Ferreri
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Ferreri
July 11, 1945 - May 20, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Lillian, affectionately known as "Googs", Aunt Nin", "Aunt", Ms. Lil", and "Mama Lo", entered into rest on May 20, 2020. The daughter of the late Frank and Jean (DeMartino) Ferreri, she was born in Brooklyn, NY.
Lillian is survived by her son, Michael T. Lopez, who was her heart; godson and nephew Robert Gentile, goddaughter Alyssa Lillian Risko, godson Clan Morrow, and all the special kids that have been, and some still are, in her life. I love you all! The family can never thank Patricia and Ian for being there always through her illness. Likewise, Betty and Victoria Ruhl – There are no words except "Love". Lillian was "The Best" and will be missed greatly. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Meladie Gentile.
Due to COVID-19 services will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved