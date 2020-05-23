Lillian Ferreri
July 11, 1945 - May 20, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Lillian, affectionately known as "Googs", Aunt Nin", "Aunt", Ms. Lil", and "Mama Lo", entered into rest on May 20, 2020. The daughter of the late Frank and Jean (DeMartino) Ferreri, she was born in Brooklyn, NY.
Lillian is survived by her son, Michael T. Lopez, who was her heart; godson and nephew Robert Gentile, goddaughter Alyssa Lillian Risko, godson Clan Morrow, and all the special kids that have been, and some still are, in her life. I love you all! The family can never thank Patricia and Ian for being there always through her illness. Likewise, Betty and Victoria Ruhl – There are no words except "Love". Lillian was "The Best" and will be missed greatly. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Meladie Gentile.
Due to COVID-19 services will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020.