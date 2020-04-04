|
Lillian "Miss Lilly" Frustace
September 5, 1923 - April 3, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Lillian Frustace, "Miss Lilly" entered into rest April 3, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Ferlita) Greco. Born in Chester NY, Lillian credits her long life to her hard work on the family farm. She was 96 years young.
Lillian's birth name was Rosalia I. Greco. When it became time for her to go to school, her sisters registered her as Lillian and that became her name.
After graduating from Chester High School, Lillian worked days at Tobacks Clothing Manufacturing and nights putting herself through beauty school.
At 22, she opened Lillian's Beauty Shop on Mill Street in Newburgh NY. She was the sole proprietor until her husband Bruno joined the business many years later and the name was changed to Bruno's Beauty Salon. That shop thrived for over 50 years.
The only thing Lillian loved more than being a businesswoman was being a nurturing mother to her two children, Salvatore (Sam) and Gail. She taught by example how to balance the challenges of living a good life. She had a quick laugh and warm sense of humor, qualities that will be sorely missed.
Lillian's kindness touched many people over the years. She enjoyed people and they enjoyed her. She always made others feel special and important to her.
Besides being a role model, Lillian was a trend-setter. Long before it became the fashion-of-the-day to have blue, pink, or purple hair, Lillian, in her own classy way was wearing pink hair.
Before walking and counting steps became a way to good health, Lillian could be seen walking daily through the streets of Newburgh. She credits her miles and miles of walking, as well as her early years working on the family farm, for keeping her in great shape.
Lillian is survived by her daughter Gail, son-in-law Charles O'Mara, daughter-in-law Dr. Rosario Frustace, grandchildren Jimmy and Corinne O'Mara, Catherine and Ralph Cherubin, Michael and Beth O'Mara , Michael Frustace, Bruno Frustace, and great-grandchildren James, Claire Lillian, and Anna Rose O'Mara with three more great-grandchildren on the way.
She is predeceased by her husband Bruno N. Frustace and her son Dr. Salvatore J. Frustace.
Lillian's family would like express gratitude to Dr. Joseph George, his nurse Madeline, and the staff at the New Windsor Country Inn for the care and tenderness they extended to our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
The family is holding a private service at Cedar Hill Mausoleum. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future.
In memory of Lillian please make a donation to FRAXA at FRAXA.com or FRAXA ,10 Prince Place, Suite 203, Newburyport, MA 01950.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020