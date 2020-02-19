|
|
Lillian Lorraine Heidt
June 3, 1924 - February 17, 2020
White Sulphur Springs, WV
Lillian Lorraine Heidt, of White Sulphur Springs and Kenoza Lake, passed away on Monday February 17, 2020, at the age of 95 years and 8 months. Mom was always proud of her age and would tell everyone and anyone she would sit and visit with.
Lillian was born June 3, 1924 in Patterson, NJ to the late Josephine Thompson Ball Baker and Stanley Earl Ball. Mom/Nana/Grandma/Great-grandma was an avid dog lover, bird watcher, nature aficionado, and a dedicated Yankee fan. She had been a member of the United Church of Roscoe. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband Charles of 44 years; two sons-in-law, Roland Beers and Richard Dunwell.
Survivors include three daughters; Donna Beers of Walton, NY, Debra Heidt-Dunwell of Kenoza Lake, NY, and Dedra Welton and her husband David of Roscoe, NY; grandsons, William Beers and his wife Kristin of Walton, NY, Robert Beers and his wife Tonia of Walton, NY and Donald Beers and his wife Patrice of Walton, NY; granddaughters, Rebecca Welton and her fiancé Andrew Tapia of Oneonta, NY and Apopka, Florida and Breanna Dunwell of Kenoza Lake, NY; one great grandson, Justin Beers of Walton and great granddaughters, Colleen Beers of VA and Emma, Ella, and Lilli Beers of Walton, NY.
Visitation will be private. Graveside services and burial will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 AM in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, of Oneonta, NY, a volunteer-based organization offering low-cost veterinary care and animal adoption services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020