Lillian M. Wolff
1940 - 2020
October 4, 1940 - July 17, 2020
Barryville, NY
Lillian M. Wolff passed away quietly at home on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born October 4, 1940 to Frank and Anna Murlaschitz Hainzl in New York, NY. The family moved to Sullivan County, where they owned and operated Tallwood Lodge, there Lillian met and married Charles Wolff, a Korean war veteran.
She is survived by her two sons: Charles Wolff and his wife, Rose Mary of Barryville, NY and Bill Wolff and his wife, Iris of Naples, FL; her five grandchildren: Jillian, Charles, Dylan, Isabel and Will; her great-granddaughter: Taylor; her brother-in-law: Edward Wolff of White Sulphur Springs, NY. Lillian is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Charles.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, Barryville, NY 845-557-8010.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss, Mr. Edward Wolff. Former student at Liberty High School.
Dane C. LaBarr
Student
